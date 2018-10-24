Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Misses first practice of week
O'Shaughnessy (hip) isn't expected to practice Wednesday.
O'Shaughnessy missed Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Texans due to the hip injury, allowing recent practice-squad callups David Grinnage and Blake Bell to split the snaps at tight end. The extent of O'Shaughnessy's setback isn't fully known, but it's not the most encouraging sign that he's opening Week 8 preparations with an absence at practice. He'll have two more chances to prove his health before the Jaguars decide on his fate for the matchup with the Eagles this weekend.
