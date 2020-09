O'Shaughnessy caught all four of his targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Titans.

The 28-year-old and starter Tyler Eifert combined for only two targets in the season opener, and they mirrored each other's workload again in Week 2 (three catches for 36 yards), though Eifert also had a touchdown. The pair are splitting playing time early on this season, and unless O'Shaughnessy ends up claiming a significantly larger role he's until to be fantasy relevant.