O'Shaugnessy caught two of three targets for 24 yards in Sunday's win over the Jets.

O'Shaugnessy saw only 17 offensive snaps through the first three weeks of the season, but played 34 of 77 offensive snaps in Sunday's 31-12 blowout. The 26-year-old finished only two snaps behind starting tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who has struggled to provide much production this season. O'Shaugnessy should remain the Jaguars No. 2 tight end for the Week 5 matchup with the Chiefs.