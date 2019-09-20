Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Nabs touchdown in win
O'Shaughnessy caught two of three targets for 18 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's 20-7 win over the Titans.
O'Shaughnessy once again operated as the top tight end in Jacksonville, relegating Geoff Swaim and Seth DeValve to rotational roles. The 2015 fifth-round pick scored his first touchdown during the Week 3 victory but was otherwise mostly targeted as a checkdown option, making him difficult to trust as a weekly fantasy contributor.
More News
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Four catches Sunday•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Works as top tight end Week 1•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Makes impact on one catch•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Re-signs with Jaguars•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Posts 25 yards in season finale•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Not targeted Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Sleepers: Be ready to shift
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 3 plus offers...
-
Fantasy Football Week 3 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...