O'Shaughnessy caught two of three targets for 18 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's 20-7 win over the Titans.

O'Shaughnessy once again operated as the top tight end in Jacksonville, relegating Geoff Swaim and Seth DeValve to rotational roles. The 2015 fifth-round pick scored his first touchdown during the Week 3 victory but was otherwise mostly targeted as a checkdown option, making him difficult to trust as a weekly fantasy contributor.