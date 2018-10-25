O'Shaughnessy (hip) is not expected to participate in Thursday's practice.

After being a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, O'Shaughnessy is set to be back on the sideline for Thursday's session. This is not a good sign for O'Shaughnessy's status for the Week 9 contest in London, and it appears he would have to return to practice in some capacity Friday to have any shot of playing against the Eagles. In the likely event that O'Shaughnessy misses his second straight game, David Grinnage and Blake Bell will continue operating as the team's lone tight ends.

