O'Shaughnessy recovered a fumble in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Dolphins.

O'Shaughnessy didn't receive a target despite playing 42 of 67 offensive snaps as his minimal offensive production continues. The 26-year-old has seven catches for 42 yards over the last six games, as the tight end position continues to produce essentially nothing in the passing game for the Jaguars.

More News
Our Latest Stories