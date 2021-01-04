O'Shaughnessy caught his lone target for 10 yards during Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Colts.
The 28-year-old played only five fewer snaps than starter Tyler Eifert, but much like the rest of the season, neither tight end was significantly involved in Jacksonville's passing game. O'Shaughnessy caught 28 of 38 targets for 262 yards and zero touchdowns in 15 games this season as Jacksonville's secondary tight end, and he'll become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.
