Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Out Week 8
O'Shaughnessy (hip) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union reports.
This decision doesn't come with much surprise after O'Shaughnessy sat out Week 7 against Houston and was still unable to practice Thursday while dealing with a hip injury. David Grinnage and Blake Bell are the only remaining healthy tight end options left for the Jaguars heading into Sunday.
