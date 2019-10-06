Play

O'Shaughnessy won't return to Sunday's game against the Panthers after suffering a knee injury.

O'Shaughnessy caught three passes for 57 yards before exiting the contest in the second half, which is by far his highest yardage total of the season. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 27-year-old was quickly ruled out after initially being deemed questionable to return. Geoff Swaim will work as the Jaguars' No. 1 tight end in his absence.

