O'Shaughnessy (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

O'Shaugnessy was a limited practice participant all week which should put him on track to be available Sunday after missing the last two games. Fellow tight end David Grinnage (knee) is also listed as questionable, leaving Blake Bell as the only fully healthy option at the position.

