O'shaughnessy signed a contract with Jacksonville on Thursday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

O'Shaughnessy will be entering his fifth season in 2019 and his third with the Jaguars. He hasn't had much of a roll in the passing game thus far in his career. He recorded 214 yards on 24 catches, both career highs, while playing in 14 games last season. He'll likely operate as a blocker and backup tight end once again in 2019.

