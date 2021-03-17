O'Shaughnessy re-signed with the Jaguars on Wednesday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
O'Shaugnessy handled the No. 2 TE role for the Jaguars last season behind Tyler Eifert, averaging 31 snaps per contest and recording a 38-262-0 line across 15 contests. Eifert is now a free agent, but the Jaguars signed TE Chris Manhertz to a two-year, $7.25 million contract Tuesday. O'Shaughnessy looks poised to play second fiddle once again, though the expected addition of QB Trevor Lawrence should elevate the Jaguars' offense as a whole.
