O'Shaughnessy (hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official sitejohn reports.

O'Shaughnessy was forced to sit out the last two games after suffering the hip injury Week 6 against the Cowboys, and apparently still isn't fully healthy following the Jaguars' bye week. The 26-year-old's practice reps Thursday and Friday should provide a better indication of where he's at in his recovery heading into Sunday's game at Indianapolis.

