Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Remains quiet in starting role
O'Shaughnessy caught both of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 6-0 win over Indianapolis.
O'Shaughnessy started for a fifth straight game, but his snap share (67 percent) was actually the lowest its been in any contest since Week 5. Regardless, playing time hasn't translated to opportunity in the passing game, with the 2015 fifth-round pick recording three consecutive outings with exactly two targets. There isn't much reason to expect more work in a Week 14 road game against the Titans.
