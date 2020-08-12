site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Removed from PUP
O'Shaughnessy (knee) was removed from the PUP list Wednesday morning, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
The veteran tight end is coming back from an ACL tear he suffered in October. O'Shaughnessy will now need to compete for a roster spot, likely hoping to win a blocking role behind Tyler Eifert.
