O'Shaughnessy caught one of two targets for nine yards during Sunday's loss to the Texans.

The 28-year-old caught all three of his targets for 32 yards during his Week 7 start, but Tyler Eifert (neck) returned as Jacksonville's top tight end after the bye week. O'Shaughnessy played only five fewer offensive snaps, but Eifert was significantly more involved in the passing game with four catches for 48 yards.