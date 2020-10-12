O'Shaughnessy caught all three of his targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 30-14 loss to Houston.

The 28-year-old saw a small bump in playing time with Tyler Eifert (neck) exiting during the fourth quarter, but he still played only 33 offensive snaps to Eifert's 46. O'Shaughnessy has played between 40 percent and 51 percent of offensive snaps while catching 12 of 14 targets for 115 yards through five games this season, which leaves him off the fantasy radar.