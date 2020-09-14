O'Shaughnessy failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Colts.
The 28-year-old was listed as the team's No. 1 tight end on the first unofficial depth chart of the season, but Tyler Eifert received the start and outsnapped him 28-20 in the opener. Neither player found much involvement in the passing game, as Eifert caught his only target for eight yards. O'Shaughnessy seems unlikely to find consistent production as the secondary tight end in a Jacksonville aerial attack that hasn't delivered emphasized the position in recent years.