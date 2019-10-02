Play

O'Shaughnessy (chest) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.

O'Shaughnessy exited Sunday's win over the Broncos after getting the wind knocked out of him, but he's good to go for the start practice this week. The 27-year-old has caught 11 of 16 targets for 96 yards and two touchdowns through four games while working as Jacksonville's No. 1 tight end.

