O'Shaughnessy (hip) isn't in line to practice Thursday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Back-to-back absences from practice to begin the week aren't the best sign with regards to O'Shaughnessy's health, but he'll have one more opportunity Friday to prove the hip issue isn't too significant of a concern. If O'Shaughnessy is held out or limited during Sunday's game against the Texans, the Jaguars would be perilously thin at tight end. O'Shaughnessy looks like the Jaguars' primary option at the position for the foreseeable future with Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core-muscle injury) and Niles Paul (knee) now on injured reserve, leaving David Grinnage and Blake Bell -- both of whom were recently practice squad players -- as the only healthy tight ends left on the roster.

