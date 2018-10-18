Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Set to miss another practice
O'Shaughnessy (hip) isn't in line to practice Thursday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Back-to-back absences from practice to begin the week aren't the best sign with regards to O'Shaughnessy's health, but he'll have one more opportunity Friday to prove the hip issue isn't too significant of a concern. If O'Shaughnessy is held out or limited during Sunday's game against the Texans, the Jaguars would be perilously thin at tight end. O'Shaughnessy looks like the Jaguars' primary option at the position for the foreseeable future with Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core-muscle injury) and Niles Paul (knee) now on injured reserve, leaving David Grinnage and Blake Bell -- both of whom were recently practice squad players -- as the only healthy tight ends left on the roster.
More News
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Logs most snaps at tight end•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Catches three passes•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: More involved Week 3•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Catches one pass•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Active Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...