O'Shaughnessy is listed as Jacksonville's No. 1 tight end on the first depth chart of the season, John Reid of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Tyler Eifert signed as a free agent in the spring and was expected to enter the season as the team's top tight end, but's O'Shaughnessy who receives top billing heading into Week 1. The 28-year-old caught 14 of 20 targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns before suffering a torn ACL during Week 5. O'Shaughnessy was activated from the PUP list in mid-August and appears fully healthy, and he's apparently continued to build on his rapport with QB Gardner Minshew.