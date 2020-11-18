O'Shaughnessy (knee) didn't suit up in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.
It's unclear how O'Shaughnessy suffered the injury, as he played at least 40 percent of offensive snaps in all nine games this season, including last week's loss to Green Bay. The fact that the veteran tight end missed practice completely is evidence that the issue could be serious. If he's forced to miss Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Ben Ellefson would elevate to the team's No. 2 tight end behind Tyler Eifert.
