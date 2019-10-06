O'Shaughnessy was using crutches and had his left knee wrapped up after leaving Sunday's loss to the Panthers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old had three receptions for 57 yards before sustaining the injury during the second half. Geoff Swaim would figure to step into the starting role if O'Shaughnessy is forced to miss time, and rookie Josh Oliver (hamstring) could also factor in as he nears his return from injury.