Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Sporting crutches
O'Shaughnessy was using crutches and had his left knee wrapped up after leaving Sunday's loss to the Panthers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
The 27-year-old had three receptions for 57 yards before sustaining the injury during the second half. Geoff Swaim would figure to step into the starting role if O'Shaughnessy is forced to miss time, and rookie Josh Oliver (hamstring) could also factor in as he nears his return from injury.
More News
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Out with knee injury•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Set for Week 5•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Catching breather Sunday•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Nabs touchdown in win•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Four catches Sunday•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Works as top tight end Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...