O'Shaughnessy suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's loss to the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report adds that O'Shaughnessy is slated to undergo season-ending surgery once the swelling in his knee goes down. In his absence, Geoff Swaim and Seth DeValve figure to see added snaps at tight end going forward. Additionally, third-round draft pick Josh Oliver -- who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury -- will have a chance to contribute the Jaguars' passing attack once he's healthy enough to play.

