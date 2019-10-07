Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Suffers torn ACL
O'Shaughnessy suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's loss to the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The report adds that O'Shaughnessy is slated to undergo season-ending surgery once the swelling in his knee goes down. In his absence, Geoff Swaim and Seth DeValve figure to see added snaps at tight end going forward. Additionally, third-round draft pick Josh Oliver -- who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury -- will have a chance to contribute the Jaguars' passing attack once he's healthy enough to play.
More News
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Sporting crutches•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Out with knee injury•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Set for Week 5•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Catching breather Sunday•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Nabs touchdown in win•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Four catches Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...