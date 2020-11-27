O'Shaughnessy (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Browns.
O'Shaughnessy will return to action after a one-game hiatus. With Tyler Eifert (concussion) also ready to go, O'Shaughnessy figures to operate as the No. 2 tight end once again. He presents limited fantasy value with just 16 receptions for 156 yards and no touchdowns through nine games.
