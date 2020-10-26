O'Shaughnessy caught all three of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 39-29 loss to the Chargers.

The tight end tied Laviska Shenault for second on the team in receptions, as the entire Jaguars passing game struggled while Gardner Minshew was under consistent pressure. With Jacksonville headed into its bye, O'Shaughnessy could find himself back in a depth role against the Texans in Week 9 if Tyler Eifert (neck) has enough time to get healthy.