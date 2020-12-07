O'Shaughnessy caught four of six targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

The 28-year-old had a 24-yard reception on the first play of the game, which nearly equaled his yardage total from the previous three games combined. Mike Glennon delivered 13 targets to the Jaguars' tight ends Sunday, with Tyler Eifert having a team-high six receptions. O'Shaughnessy remains Jacksonville's secondary tight end and doesn't offer much fantasy potential, but he could have a bigger role down the stretch if Glennon continues to rely on his tight ends.