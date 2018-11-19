Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Totals four yards
O'Shaughnessy caught one of two passes for four yards in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
O'Shaugnessy still played 85 percent of offensive snaps -- trailing only QB Blake Bortles & the offensive line -- but RB Leonard Fournette provided the only real production on Sunday. The Jaguars' pass catchers exhibited the brunt of the offense's inconsistency as Bortles totaled 18 attempts and 104 yards passing, 26 of which went to Fournette. O'Shaugnessy is clearly the top tight end currently on the team but that position has yet to hold much fantasy value this season.
