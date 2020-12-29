O'Shaughnessy caught two of three targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Bears.
The 28-year-old played 26 offensive snaps as the secondary tight end and had typical production Sunday. O'Shaughnessy should finish the season in much the same role Week 17 at Indianapolis.
More News
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Catches two passes•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Totals 41 yards•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Catches two passes•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Won't play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Sitting out practice•