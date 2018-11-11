O'Shaughnessy (shoulder) is active Sunday against the Colts.

O'Shaughnessy has had three weeks to rest his ailing shoulder, as he missed two games leading up to the Week 9 bye. After returning to practice on a limited basis this week, he'll return to face an Indianapolis defense that has allowed three touchdowns to opposing tight ends this year. While O'Shaughnessy is atop the depth chart at the position in Jacksonville, his fantasy ceiling is limited after failing to record more than 30 receiving yards in a single game this season.

