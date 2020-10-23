O'Shaughnessy is slated to start at tight end Sunday against the Chargers with Tyler Eifert (neck) ruled out for the contest, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

O'Shaughnessy previously took on the brunt of the work at tight end in Jacksonville's loss to Detroit last week, when Eifert aggravated a neck injury that limited him to just five offensive snaps. Following Eifert's departure, O'Shaughnessy proceeded to play 48 of the Jaguars' 64 offensive snaps (75 percent), but he drew just one target on the day. Another hefty workload likely awaits O'Shaughnessy on Sunday, but he may be relegated primarily to a blocking role.