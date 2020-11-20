O'Shaughnessy (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
O'Shaughnessy's knee injury will force him to miss his first game of the season. The backup tight end's absence could provide a slight increase in targets for Tyler Eifert (shoulder).
