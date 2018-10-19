Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Won't play Sunday
O'Shaughnessy (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
With both Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core-muscle injury) and Niles Paul (knee) on IR, David Grinnage and Blake Bell will head the Jaguars' tight end corps in Week 7, in O'Shaughnessy's absence.
