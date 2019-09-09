Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Works as top tight end Week 1
O'Shaughnessy caught four of five targets for 32 yards in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
Geoff Swaim was expected to serve as Jacksonville's No. 1 tight end, but O'Shaughnessy started, saw more snaps (38-to-29) and more production (Swaim caught four passes for 17 yards) in the season opener. Sunday's performance was reminiscent of last season for O'Shaughnessy, who started nine games but topped out with five receptions and 46 yards in Week 10. Neither tight end figures to be a fantasy option until proven otherwise, especially as rookie QB Gardner Minshew appeared to show a much better downfield rapport with his wide receivers.
