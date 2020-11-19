Robinson (shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday.
So far we haven't heard anything to suggest that Robinson is in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Steelers, but a full practice on his part Friday would no doubt ease the concerns of fantasy managers who are counting on the running back this weekend.
More News
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Breaks century mark in Week 10 loss•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Scores seventh TD•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Has 100-plus yards, two TDs in Week 7•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Receiving score saves day•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Held in check•