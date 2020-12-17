Robinson (knee) remained limited in Thursday's practice.
Though Robinson was limited at practice last week, he approached Week 14 action minus an injury designation. Such a pattern could well be repeated this time around, a notion that will be confirmed either way upon the release of Friday's final injury report in advance of Sunday's game against the Ravens. Last weekend, Robinson ended up being the only Jacksonville back with a carry in the team's 31-10 loss to the Titans.
