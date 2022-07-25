Robinson (Achilles) will not begin training camp on the PUP list, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Coach Doug Pederson said Robinson's ability to avoid the PUP list to open camp "says a lot." Still, Pederson said the plan remains to " be cautious with [Robinson] and make sure he's ready when he's ready," an indication that the team won't rush the running back in his recovery. With 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne still in the fold and eager to make an impression on the NFL field, the Jaguars have the luxury of being able to take a cautious approach toward Robinson's recovery from a torn Achilles suffered late December. It remains to be seen when Robinson will receive clearance to resume practicing in full, but by all signs his recovery process has been positive thus far. Sidestepping the PUP list to begin training camp offers reason for encouragement about Robinson's chances of being available Week 1.