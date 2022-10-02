Robinson rushed eight times for 29 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in a 29-21 loss to the Eagles.

Robinson split carries with Travis Etienne Jr. (eight carries for 32 yards), and neither back finished with a catch. Robinson has been the unexpected workhorse for Jacksonville early on, and this was his first dud of the season. However, Sunday's even touch distribution between both backs in a rough offensive showing may spark pessimism about Robinson's season-long outlook. Etienne hasn't done much to threaten Robinson's starting job, so the latter should still be considered the lead back heading into a favorable matchup against Houston next Sunday.