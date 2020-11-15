Robinson compiled 109 rushing yards on 23 carries, adding two receptions for three yards during Sunday's 24-20 loss to Green Bay.

Robinson was the only Jaguars player to garner a carry during the Week 10 loss, as Chris Thompson (back) was forced to exit the contest in the first quarter. The undrafted rookie from Illinois State has been fed a heavy workload of 23.3 carries per contest the past three weeks, after he never once exceeded 17 rush attempts in a game Weeks 1 through 6. Robinson has translated the increased opportunity into 327 rushing yards and three total touchdowns, significantly improved production from the 60.3 rushing yards per game he had churned out over the first six appearances of his NFL career. Robinson remains the unquestioned No. 1 back for Jacksonville heading into a daunting Week 11 matchup against Pittsburgh's No. 9 rush defense.