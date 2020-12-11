Robinson (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The 22-year-old was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday due to the knee issue, but it won't affect his availability for Sunday's divisional matchup. Robinson had 16 carries for 102 yards and one touchdown while catching three passes for 18 yards during the loss to Tennessee in Week 2, and his role in the offense has continued to grow since that early-season contest.

More News