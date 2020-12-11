Robinson (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.
The 22-year-old was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday due to the knee issue, but it won't affect his availability for Sunday's divisional matchup. Robinson had 16 carries for 102 yards and one touchdown while catching three passes for 18 yards during the loss to Tennessee in Week 2, and his role in the offense has continued to grow since that early-season contest.
More News
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Logs another limited practice•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Tending to knee issue•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Limited to begin week•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Tops 100 scrimmage yards with TD•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Posts 159 scrimmage yards•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Plenty of work, but offense stymied•