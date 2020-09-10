Jacksonville offensive coordinator Jay Gruden confirmed that Robinson would serve as the team's starting running back in Sunday's season opener versus the Colts, John Oesher of the team's official site reports. "I feel good about him," Gruden said Wednesday. "I'm excited to watch him play. I know he's excited. He won't show it, though. I haven't seen him smile but twice the whole time since I've been here."

An undrafted rookie out of FCS Illinois State, Robinson saw his hopes of making Jacksonville's roster improve following the Aug. 31 release of Leonard Fournette. He then made further headway up the depth chart when Ryquell Armstead was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sept. 4 and when Devine Ozigbo (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve. Since neither Armstead nor Ozigbo have much of a track record at the NFL level and because the only other two other backs on the roster (Chris Thompson and Dare Ogunbowale) are better suited for third-down roles, Robinson could cement himself as the Jaguars' top option on the ground if he shines out of the gate in his NFL debut. Ozigbo won't be eligible to return until Week 4, while head coach Doug Marrone recently said Armstead is without a clear timeline to resume playing.