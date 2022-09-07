Robinson (Achilles) isn't listed on the Week 1 injury report and could have a significant role Sunday against Washington, ESPN's Michael DiRocco reports.

Coach Doug Pederson made it sound like Robinson has no limitations, apart from the presumption of backfield mate Travis Etienne also handling a large role. Pederson further suggested that usage could depend on both gameplans and game context, noting that there are some situations where he likes to "control the pace of play with a guy like James." While the workload remains uncertain, Robinson apparently will be out there this Sunday -- a major milestone after he suffered an Achilles tear in Week 16 last year.