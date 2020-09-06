Robinson has a chance to carve out an early-season role in Jacksonville's backfield, ESPN's Michael DiRocco reports.
With Leonard Fournette no longer in the mix, coach Doug Marrone indicated that out of the gate the team's backfield strategy will be "situation and matchup-based." Ryquell Armstead is currently on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. Robinson, an undrafted rookie, has been a pleasant surprise for the team, and it's plausible that he'll be part of an early-down rotation in Week 1, possibly with Devine Ozigbo, while veteran Chris Thompson provides a change-of-pace/pass-catching presence.