Coach Doug Pederson revealed Monday that Robinson has been dealing with knee soreness, J.P. Shadrick of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Robinson wasn't on the injury report heading into Jacksonville's 23-17 Week 7 loss to the Giants, but he didn't get a carry and was targeted only once. The lack of usage can be traced back to knee soreness, though it's unclear how much this issue is expected to hamper Robinson moving forward. Robinson's practice participation will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 8 visit from the Broncos.