Robinson carried the ball 23 times for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Colts. He added two receptions for 14 yards.

Robinson was reportedly set to be in a timeshare with Travis Etienne, yet he earned 25 touches to Etienne's 12. Unfortunately, Robinson wasn't particularly efficient with his opportunity, though he did rip off a 37-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter. Through two games, Robinson has clearly operated as the top back in Jacksonville's backfield and has 147 total yards and three touchdowns to show for it.