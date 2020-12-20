Robinson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Ravens with an ankle injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Robinson logged 16 carries for 35 yards and three catches for 18 yards and a TD. Next up for Jacksonville's carries in his absence is Dare Ogunbowale.
