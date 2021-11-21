Robinson (heel/knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After sitting out the Jaguars' initial Week 11 practice with the two injuries, Robinson managed a pair of limited sessions to close out the week which bodes well for him playing. Despite this report, fantasy managers will still want to check back in on his status when the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.