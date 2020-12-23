Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Robinson (ankle) will be rested in practice Wednesday, but the running back still expects to suit up Sunday against the Bears, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Robinson had a tough time finding open running room in last week's loss to the Ravens, accruing 53 yards and a touchdown on 19 touches before departing with the ankle injury. While the issue doesn't appear to be significant, the Jaguars appear set to hold him out of practice Wednesday, and perhaps Thursday's and Friday's sessions as well. If that ends up being the case, the Jaguars may take the decision on whether Robinson plays out of his hands, but for now, the undrafted rookie is optimistic that he'll be ready to go by the time Sunday's game arrives.