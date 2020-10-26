Robinson recorded 22 carries for 119 yards and one touchdown while reeling in four of six targets for 18 yards and another score during Sunday's 39-29 road loss to the Chargers.

After back-to-back relative duds Weeks 5 and 6, Robinson racked up at least 100 yards from scrimmage for the first time since Week 4 with the help of a season-high in rushes. He also recorded two TDs in a game for the second time in seven contests to bring his total on the campaign to six scores. Sunday marked the return of Devine Ozigbo to the lineup, but he didn't have a touch before injuring his hamstring. In fact, Robinson was the sole Jags running back to make an appearance in the box score, as Dare Ogunbowale also was blanked. Moving forward, Robinson is the clear top RB in Jacksonville, especially with Chris Thompson on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Ryquell Armstead expected to miss the season to complications from the illness.