Robinson rushed the ball 13 times for 48 yards in Week 5 against Houston. He also added five receptions for 22 yards through the air.

Robinson was bottled up by the Texans, as his longest gain of the day was a 14-yard rush midway through the first quarter. It was the first time since Week 1 that Robinson failed to top 100 total yards, though he still commanded 13 of the 15 carries that went to Jacksonville's running backs. Also encouraging was his heavy involvement in the passing game, as he finished second on the team in both targets and receptions. With volume still on his side, Robinson should be in for a bounceback performance against the Lions in Week 6.